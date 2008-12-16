Mos Def Sued By His Own Divorce Lawyers!

Mos Def has recently received an early Christmas present from his own lawyers, yet it’s a good bet that he likely won’t enjoy it.

According to StarPulse.com, the Philadelphia-based legal firm Blank Rome, who represented and aided Mos Def in his 2006 divorce with his then-wife Maria Yepes, has filed a lawsuit against the rapper/actor. The lawsuit is stated to amount to $60,000, which includes unpaid fees and retainers for which Blank Rome alleges Mos Def has not paid off. A representative for the Brooklyn rapper could not be reached for comment.

This is the second month in a row that Mos has found himself in legal trouble. An arrest warrant was put out for him in November [click to read], stemming from a run-in with a photographer in August. Volker Correll, the alleged victim in this incident, claims Mos Def grabbed a camera from around his neck, and proceeded to smash it on the pavement before leaving with the camera in hand. Correll filed felony robbery and malicious destruction of private property charges against Mos Def.

