Bakugan Movie In The Works!

Universal is set to make a film based on the Bakugan anime and toy range, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studio and Stuber Productions has made a deal with toy company Spin Masters that will bring an update of the cartoon show — which revolves around youngsters who do battle with the help of the titular creatures — for the big-screen.

No script writers are yet on board, but apparently the studio is hoping to create a story based on the Bakugan universe that will “translate into an all-ages action-adventure movie.”

