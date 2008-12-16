Hip Hop Honored At HHSAN Inaugural Ball

T.I., LL Cool J and Young Jeezy are set to be honored at next month’s Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC for bringing an awareness to this election season.

Being set-up by Russell Simmons and Dr. Benjamin Chavis along with the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network (HSAN), the black-tie affair will celebrate president elect Barack Obama’s formal entrance into the White House and recognize the contributions of youth voters.

“We are celebrating the Inauguration of Barack Obama as President of the United States,” Simmons said in a statement. “Hip-Hop is all about transformation and it is a thrill to help make and witness history.”

Tip, LL and Jeezy will be presented with awards for the part they played in inspiring young voters to make their voices heard on election day. An exclusive VIP party will follow.

“Our gala will be a dignified and elegant celebration of this historic and transformative Inauguration,” Dr. Chavis said in a statement. “The Hip-Hop Inaugural Ball will be the most festive and hottest party in Washington, DC.”

Tickets will be available via http://www.Hiphopinaugural.org and http://www.HSAN.org. The event is scheduled to take place Monday, January 19 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Harman Center for the Arts.

SOURCE: SOHH

