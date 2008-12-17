Kanye West Accused Of Faking It On SNL

According to ABC News, Kanye West added himself to the roster of music’s most infamous on-stage mishaps Saturday when he failed to nail his performance of “Love Lockdown” on “Saturday Night Live.”

To be fair, West’s greatest strengths lie in rapping and producing.

“Love Lockdown” and the album from which it hails, “808’s and Heartbreak,” is West’s first foray into singing. But whether by fault of his own or because of his audio equipment, his attempt to serenade “SNL’s” audience came off as feeble at best, fueling rumors that he requires a little help in the vocals department.

Well, duh.

While Kanye has absorbed a fair bit of criticism for his use of vocal help on his new CD he’s never disguised that fact. So to lump him in with the Milli Vanilli’s of the world is a bit disingenous. If you watch this clip below it’s clear that Kanye West is NOT lip-synching, which is to just mouth the words over a pre-recorded track. Unfortunately, you can hear every poorly sung note from Kanye. Though it doesn’t sound that good, it is HIS voice. Did he have some technical difficulties? Yes. But while Kanye West can be an arrogant filli-in-the-blank, he isn’t a liar.

