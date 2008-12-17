Metal Gear Solid Touch For iPhone Confirmed

Wow, another Metal Gear Solid story today? Yup. Following the news that it wouldn’t be long until the next MGS game would be revealed, and then the first potential evidence of it being for the iPhone, we now have the official confirmation of the new game: Metal Gear Solid Touch is the title and it’s coming to the iPhone. So much for the green teaser hinting at a Metal Gear Solid 4 port for the Xbox 360, which many people assumed to be the case (Kojima’s ploy to get people talking certainly worked).

According to what little information is available so far, the game is based on the characters and story from Metal Gear Solid 4 and players will naturally be able to control everything through the touch screen. According to Konami, 8 levels will be available in the game with more stages to be added later. MGS fans will also be pleased to hear that points earned by playing the game can be used to unlock images and wallpapers from the Metal Gear Solid series. Here are the first screens:

Along with MGS Touch, Konami also revealed that Dance Dance Revolution, Silent Hill: The Escape, and Frogger are coming to the iPhone later this month.

SOURCE: 1Up.com

