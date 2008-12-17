Snoop Dogg Goes Against Mike Alstott For Snoop Bowl VII

After defeating Matt Leinart’s Arizona All-Stars last year 34-14, Snoop Dogg will be looking across the field at a new NFL star, coaching pups against Mike Alstott’s Tampa Bay All Stars in Snoop Bowl VI.

The veteran rap superstar has assembled his annual team of youth football players from throughout the Los Angeles area, and played other celeb-helmed squads for charity. Proceeds from this event will be benefitting the Mike Alstott Family Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Children’s Cancer Center and All Sports Community Service.

NFL players including Max Starks, Andre Johnson will be present for the event. Other celebrities are expected to attend too. “Anything I do is a celebrity event,” Snoop said, laughing. “It’s a football weekend; why not watch a bunch of future NFL stars come out and play?”

Snoop Bowl VII is hosted by Capture Entertainment and Productions, and kicks off January 31, 2009 at 1:00 PM at Gaither High School in Tampa.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

