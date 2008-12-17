Jennifer Lopez Opts For ‘Plan B’

Jennifer Lopez will star as a single woman caught up in an artificial insemination dilemma in the new romantic comedy Plan B, a production of CBS’ new movie division.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, J.Lo’s character attempts to conceive via artificial insemination and winds up in a quandary after she finds romance.

Cameras are scheduled to begin rolling in the spring, making it one of the first projects to get a green light at the new CBS Films.

