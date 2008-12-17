ATL Housewives Return Back To Bravo!

In a no-brainer move for Bravo, the Atlanta-based incarnation of its “Real Housewives” franchise – and the first with a predominantly-black cast – has been renewed for a second season.

The reality show, which followed the lives of five (supposedly) wealthy women in Atlanta, averaged 1.3 million adults 18-49 in its first season, and nearly 1.5 million total viewers, according to Variety.

The Atlanta season received higher ratings than any of Bravo’s “Orange County” seasons or the lone “New York” run.

The ATL reunion special, which featured fireworks between cast members Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leaks, also produced the biggest single-episode numbers of all three franchises, garnering 2.1 million adults 18-49 and 2.8 million total viewers.

