Brandy Sued Again Over Car Crash

A man involved in the 2006 multiple car crash triggered by Brandy is suing the singer for her role in the collision, as well as Awatef Aboudihaj, the woman who died.

Donald Lite has filed a lawsuit against Brandy and the married mother of two who was killed in the accident — claiming their disregard for road rules caused the multi-car pileup that left him with extreme physical damage, reports TMZ.com.

In the lawsuit filed last week in L.A. County Superior Court, Lite says their failure to keep a safe distance, mixed with their inability to travel at a safe speed, caused Brandy to rear-end Awatef, which sent Awatef’s car smashing into his vehicle.

Lite says he’s suffered “serious and permanent injuries” due to the accident — and is suing for an undetermined amount.

