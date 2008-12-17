Halle Berry, Tyler Perry Set To Host 40th NAACP Awards

Oscar winner Halle Berry and actor-screenwriter Tyler Perry will host the 40th NAACP Image Awards, which will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium, Thursday, Feb. 12 (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) on FOX.

Nominations for the annual awards show that recognizes the artistic achievements of people of color and honors projects and individuals that promote diversity in the arts will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Performers and presenters will be announced shortly.

Previously announced honorees include former Vice President Al Gore and Dr. Wangari Muta Maathai, who will both receive the Chairman’s Award.

The event, which coincides with the NAACP’s 100th anniversary, is executive-produced by Vicangelo Bulluck and will kick off the organization’s year-long centennial celebration.

“We are extremely honored to have former Image Awards winners Ms. Halle Berry and Mr. Tyler Perry host this historic event,” said Image Awards Chairperson Clayola Brown. “Halle and Tyler have broken many barriers in the entertainment industry. In this historic centennial year, their successes remind us of the immense progress that has been made in the last 100 years and gives us continued hope for the progress that our nation will achieve in the future.”

Also On The Urban Daily: