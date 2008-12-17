Jessica Alba To Guest Star On ‘The Office’

Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four films) is set to guest star in the upcoming post Super Bowl episode of “The Office.” The announcement was made by Angela Bromstad, President, Primetime Entertainment, NBC and Universal Media Studios.

In one plot of the special post Super Bowl episode of “The Office,” some of the office workers try to secretly watch a bootlegged Hollywood movie during the workday. Alba and Jack Black will play characters in the bootleg movie.

The special hour-long episode titled “Stress Relief” will premiere immediately following “Super Bowl XLIII” Sunday, February 1 (10:30-11:30 p.m. ET; simultaneously to all time zones) on NBC. Season five of the Emmy-Award winning series will continue airing in its regular time slot; Thursdays (9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC.

“The Office” is executive-produced by Ben Silverman, Greg Daniels, who developed the series for American audiences, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein and Paul Lieberstein and Jennifer Celotta and produced by Reveille LLC, Deedle Dee Productions and Universal Media Studios.

Also On The Urban Daily: