Faith Evans “OK” After DUI Arrest

Faith Evans was arrested over the weekend for DUI after being stopped at a traffic checkpoint.

The arrest came the day before the singer was scheduled to shoot her brand new music video.

Faith spoke with Bossip on the set of her new music video about her DUI arrest.

We’re happy to know that you’re okay, Faith… but why were you drinking and driving in the first place???

Not a good look!!

According to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, about three in every ten Americans will be involved in an alcohol-related crash at some time in their lives.

RELATED: Faith Evans Busted For DUI

RELATED: Faith Evans Hit With $300K Tax Bill