28 Video Games To Be Made Into Movies… Will They Suck?

With the un-success of Max Payne and Postal this year, you would think Hollywood would stay away from making video games into movies. But as stubborn as Hollywood is of course that isn’t the case. We found 28 video games that Hollywood is currently producing into films or announced that they will be producing into a film in the next few years. Will these video game movies suck as bad as the video game movies of years past?

Mortal Kombat (2010) – Yes, it’s yet another Mortal Kombat movie. Although the film hasn’t been cats, it’s rumored that Christopher Lambert will play as Raiden again. I think he may a bit too old nowadays. The screenplay is being written by Sean Catherine Derek who has written for animated shows like Spider-Man, Batman, and The Smurfs! The film is in pre-production

Spy Hunter (2009) – This was announced not too long ago with director Paul W.S. Anderson (Resident Evil, Alien vs. Predator) attached to direct. There are a number of writers attached to the film including Stuart Beattie who wrote Australia, 30 Days of Night, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End. No casting has been announced but the film is in pre-production.

Tekken (2009) – Tekken is currently in post-production. It was directed by Dwight H Little (Prison Break, Bones, 24) and written by a few people including Michael Colleary (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Faceoff). The cast is mostly unknown but folks may recognize Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Heroes, Pearl Harbor) as Heihachi. Next summer maybe?

Driver (2010) – Driver, based on the Atari game, is currently on hold. Last we heard, the film was to be written and directed by Roger Avary who wrote and directed Killing Zoe, wrote Beowulf, Silent Hill and helped out Quentin Tarantino on Reservoir Dogs, True Romance and Pulp Fiction.

Want to know what else there is to look forward to in the next few years with the video game movies? Check out Q’s views over at The Video Game Examiner!

Click Here For more Best of Everything 2008

Also On The Urban Daily: