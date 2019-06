As if bowing to the demands of Tyra Banks and Donald Trump wasn’t enough, reality TV show survivor Eva Pigford has taken to scrubbing floors and vacuuming in a recent pictorial. Contrary to her hard-as-nails reputation the leggy model went from the windows to the walls for photographer Derek Blanks. Shouts to BOSSIP.com.



