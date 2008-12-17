Akon Pleads Guilty In Fan Tossing Incident

Seems that Akon is really trying to avoid being a convict these days. According to TMZ, Akon pleaded guilty to throwing a concert attendee off stage at a 2007 show — but the singer dodged a serious bullet.

Instead of going to trial for the June 2007 teen-toss (check out the video below), the singer copped a guilty plea to the charge of harassment in the second degree, which is considered a “violation” and not a crime. Tell that to the kid..

Akon was sentenced to 65 hours community service and $350 in fines. According to one report, Akon was confronted by the toss-victim’s father in the courtroom who said, “You threw my son off the stage!”

After the hearing, Akon’s people told TMZ, “We are pleased that the case has been resolved and Akon looks forward to putting this unfortunate incident behind him.”

