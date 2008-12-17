Sing On, Kanye, Sing On!

Kanye West apparently isn’t done singing. After an impromptu meeting at a recording studio in Paris last month, it looks like ‘Ye will be working with British rockers Keane. The group’s drummer, Richard Hughes, tells the BBC, “I think Tim [Rice-Oxley, the group’s keyboardist] left another song with him that he wrote a little while back… It’s got a huge gap in it which is for a guest vocalist, and we were hoping Kanye might take a run at that as well. I don’t know, maybe we’ll do a little EP, [and] call it Kanye or something. We’d been thinking about asking him to have a crack at a remix and actually he ended up rapping over a little bit of ‘You Haven’t Told Me Anything.’”

SOURCE: ThatsHipHop.com

