Jay-Z attended the launch of the Hohm Spa in New York on Monday. Jay-Z is a huge fan of facials, massages and the like. He is one of many celebrity investors of Carol’s Daughter beauty products. So it is not surprising that he attended this event. But one question is on our minds. Why doesn’t he show that kind of attention to Mrs. Carter?

SOURCE: GladItsNight.com

Also On The Urban Daily: