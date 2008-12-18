Ne-Yo Wants None Of Chris Brown’s Beef

Sitting down with radio personality Jenny Boom Boom, Ne-Yo addressed several rumors flying around including the all too persistent ‘gay’ rumors based on the song “A Little Space” which the singer says was written for a female artist.

While Ne-Yo addressed other rumors including tension between he and Lil Wayne, the R&B singer/songwriter seemed very intent on putting the “Chris Brown Stinks” rumor to bed. Watch the video below. Thanks to Singersroom.com for the clip.

