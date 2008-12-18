Rick Rubin Having “99 Problems” With Sony?

Reports speculate that Sony Music will be removing Rick Rubin as co-head of Columbia Records. The legendary producer, who founded Def Jam, took the post in 2007.

Fox News’ Roger Friedman reports that Sony executives are unhappy with several of Rubin’s moves, such as producing a hit album for another label, such as Metallica’s Death Magnetic on Atlantic Records.

Sony executives also supposedly cite Rubin’s move to an expensive office in Beverly Hills, which he allegedly does not use.

One of Rubin’s most recent hip-hop productions is Jay-Z’s “99 Problems.”

For more on this story visit Hiphopdx.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: