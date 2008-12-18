T.I., Jeezy & Ludacris To Jingle New York’s Bells At Concert

On Saturday December 27, Atlanta’s three biggest Hip-Hop artists; T.I., Ludacris, and Young Jeezy will deliver their first ever joint concert for Long Island’s Holiday Bash ’08.

The all-star show was the brainchild of Ludacris, who in a November interview with MTV expressed his desire to go on tour with other elite emcees from his hometown.

“I haven’t confirmed anything yet. It’s little talks here and there,” Ludacris cryptically stated. “But I’ll put it out there: I would love to do a tour where it’s me, T.I. and Jeezy. Me, Tip, and Jeezy would be outrageous. But nothing is confirmed yet.”

Based on how well the one-time concert does, an official nationwide tour could be announced shortly.

Go to Allhiphop.com for ticket and venue info.

