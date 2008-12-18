Is Rick Rubin Gettin’ The Boot From Sony?

Reports speculate that Sony Music will be removing Rick Rubin as co-head of Columbia Records. The legendary producer, who founded Def Jam, took the post in 2007.

Fox News’ Roger Friedman reports that Sony executives are unhappy with several of Rubin’s moves, such as producing a hit album for other labels, such as Metallica’s Death Magnetic on Atlantic Records.

Sony executives also supposedly cite Rubin’s move to an expensive office in Beverly Hills, which he allegedly does not use.

Finally, it was revealed that Rubin had been recording tracks with rival Universal Music Group’s act U2.

The report indicates that Sony plans to “offload him to a side label deal, and remove him from the main company.”

Rubin has been known as an innovator in the music industry for over 20 years, having signed historic acts such as Public Enemy and The Beastie Boys, among others. He has worked with a myriad of artists such as Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Shakira, Dixie Chicks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Run-DMC and Johnny Cash.

SOURCE: HipHopDX

