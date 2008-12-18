Lil Wayne Producer Speaks On Grammy Nod

For his work on Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter III, formally trained producer Darius “Deezle” Harrison has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. The New Orleans native received one nomination for his songwriting credit on hit “Lollipop,” and two more for production and mixing respectively on the top-selling Hip Hop album of 2008.

“I’ve worked so hard to get to this point in my career. This is the key that will open many doors to what I see is the start to what God has planned for me,” said Deezle. “Working on this album was a great experience and I’m honored to be nominated for my work on Tha Carter III.”

Presently, the producer, who also co-produced “Let The Beat Build” with Kanye West, is at work developing his Drum Major imprint, with more Cash Money Records work promised in 2009.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

