Ron Artest Launches Online Reality Show

Between his NBA career and his rap career you would think that Ron Artest would be too busy to do anything else. But he recently launched a video blog (or vlog) that’s been pretty popular and now he’s connected with WorldStarHipHop.com for his own reality show.

The first episode follows Ron Artest on game day as comes out practice and heads to a sushi restaurant with his crew to eat some lunch. After that he heads home to hang out with his kids (going as far as setting up a tent in his daughter bedroom), record some songs and share a bunch of stories about life of an NBA player.

The 26-minute show is actually pretty entertaining and funny and shows another side of Ron Artest as far as his life off the court. Check out the episode after the jump and leave your thoughts.

