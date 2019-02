It’s the song that everyone is talking about….

Cee-Lo’s “F**k You” is by and large one of the most popular songs out right now, and it all started with a quick viral video that just displayed the song’s lyrics, penned by Bruno Mars.

Now the “official” video is here for your viewing pleasure!

