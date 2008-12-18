Tyler Man Reprises Role As Michael Myers In Sequel

With Rob Zombie now officially coming back to direct H2, the sequel to his well received Halloween reboot, the director now reveals who will be playing Michael Myers in the new film.

“There ain’t no new Michael Myers. It’s Tyler Mane again f*ckers!” Zombie states on his Myspace blog. “Yes, Tyler has signed back on for Halloween Two.”

Rob Zombie’s H2 will pick up at the exact moment the first movie stopped and follow the aftermath of Michael Myers murderous rampage through the eyes of heroine Laurie Strode.

