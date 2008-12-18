RUMOR: Will Tim Robbins Play Tony Stark’s Pop In Iron Man 2?

There’s a rumour (from latinoreview) that Tim Robbins might be set to play Howard Stark (dad of Tony) in a flashback sequence in Iron Man 2.

They report that the scene “is going to set up The Avengers and Captain America films”, and that director Jon Favreau cast a well-respected actor as Howard because it was such an important scene.

They also reckon that bow-and-arrow-wielding hero Hawkeye, plus the evil Soviet spy Black Widow who he falls in love with – are also set to appear in the film.

