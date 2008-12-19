Brandy & Monica Re-Unite, Was It Worth It?

I know I am not the only person around here nostalgic about 90’s music. You remember, the Bad Boy era (take that, take that), Mary J. Blige in her hey day and of course the young divas like Brandy and Monica.

Back in 1998, Brandy and Monica released the chart topping hit “The Boy Is Mine” produced by Rodney Jerkins. Fans lost their minds, ultimately securing the single consecutive weeks at Billboard’s top spot.

Recently the two were reunited at a V103 radio promotion in Atlanta, GA. This is probably the first time they were in a room together in years, so of course they had to perform their number one hit.

Peep the video of that performance.

Damn. Is that it? Is that all we get? I mean come on.

