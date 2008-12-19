Taraji P. Henson Earns Three Nods For Best Supporting Actress!

When the dust settled around nomination announcements for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was Taraji P. Henson who went home with more nods than any other individual – earning three for her roles on both the big and small screen.

The Washington D.C. native picked up a supporting actress nomination for her The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a second nod as part of the film’s ensemble, and a third nomination as a member of TV’s Boston Legal cast.

Henson will face Viola Davis of Doubt in the supporting actress category. The Roman Catholic drama leads SAG Awards contenders with five nominations, including honors for co-stars Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams. Davis, like Henson, also earned a cast nod as part of “Doubt’s” ensemble of actors.

Frost/Nixon, Milk and Slumdog Millionaire also have nominations for overall cast performance.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards air Jan. 25 on TNT and TBS. For a complete list of nominations, click here: http://www.sagawards.org/PR_081218

