Is J. Lo’s Marriage On The Rocks?!

A rep for singer Marc Anthony is denying a flurry of rumors suggesting his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is at a “breaking point,” as one gossip rag put it.

Reports of trouble in paradise began when Us magazine posted a story online this week noting that J.Lo attended a movie premiere without her 8-carat diamond engagement ring, her wedding band – or, for that matter, her husband.

The story came in the wake of reports earlier this month that Anthony was spotted flirting with a woman at two New York City nightspots. The singer was also reportedly seen in Las Vegas this month without his wedding band.

But Anthony’s rep said Wednesday that reports of a rough patch between the two are false.

“They are doing great,” his spokeswoman Blanca Lasalle told Newsday. “Any comments implying that they are having problems and that Marc behaved in a questionable manner while out with friends last week are absolutely false.”

A spokeswoman for Lopez co-signed, stating of the couple: “They are fine.”

Us magazine’s story quoted a “close pal of Anthony’s” who claimed “He’s very, very controlling of her. The skirts aren’t as short. You don’t see so much of that booty anymore.”

The magazine also reported that Anthony picks out Lopez’s clothes and keeps tabs on her phone calls. But Lopez – who once claimed she “loved getting his opinions” – has become less interested in his approval since the birth of their twins, Max and Emme, the magazine said.

“She walks in from work, washes her hands and grabs the babies,” a “longtime friend” told Us. “With him, it’s almost like, ‘Ugh, they’re crying again?’“

