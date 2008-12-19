BREAKING: Are Jermaine Dupri & Janet Jackson Over?!

Jermaine Dupri is going to have to find some new 40+ year old cakes to palm because Janet Jackson’s are now off limits:

Janet Jackson has split up with her long-term record producer boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, according to tabloid reports.

“The couple has been an item for four years, and was only recently rumored to be planning to marry and start a family together.

However the National Enquirer claims Jackson and Dupri began battling over the failure of her recent tour, which he managed, and which ended with a string of canceled concerts because of illness and reports of poor ticket sales

.

And sources tell the tabloid the 36-year-old has moved out of the superstar’s Los Angeles home, and they have agreed to spend time apart. The insider says, “Janet and Jermaine finally hit a wall. They were fighting over his management of her career. In the end, she decided to make a break.”

Representatives for the two have yet to comment on the reports.