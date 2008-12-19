Eddie Murphy Reps Deny ‘Batman 3’ Rumors!

A rep for Eddie Murphy is denying reports generated by Britain’s Telegraph newspaper that the actor has been cast as The Riddler in the next Batman movie.

The tabloid also falsely claimed that Shia LaBeouf will play Robin, Rachel Weisz is up for the Catwoman role and that the movie “will end on a cliffhanger over whether Batman survives a blast at Wayne Towers.”

Other rumors have had Angelina Jolie as Catwoman, Johnny Depp as the Riddler and Philip Seymour Hoffman as the Penguin in the next Batman film. But all of those reports are false, as casting has yet to even take place.

Alan Horn, the president of Warner Bros., told entertainment site Collider.com on Thursday that the storyline is the project’s main priority right now, not the cast.

In other Batman news, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group has announced that the lastest Batman film, The Dark Knight, has sold over 1.7 million Blu-ray Discs worldwide, including over 1 million domestically – breaking records for 2008.

The Dark Knight is the best selling Blu-ray title in history and will become the best selling 2008 title overall this week. The Dark Knight is already the number one movie for the year on the iTunes 2008 Chart.

Also On The Urban Daily: