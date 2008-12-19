Check Out Kim Kardashian’s New Calendar!

These are exclusive photos full of lingerie goodness from Kim Kardashian’s 2009 Wall Calendar and, also, some that didn’t make the cut. We’ll have the rest of the months exclusively on the bright tomorrow, so be sure to check back.

In the meantime, if you want one these babies hanging in your garage/lair/wife’s closet (She won’t mind.), they’re available online through Kim’s Official Store. Tell them I sent you. Actually, don’t because it’s a computer, and people will think you’re crazy.

Thanks to Kim for the pics and being surprisingly cool with me calling your sister a Sasquatch this morning. I mean, uh, some other guy did. I don’t even know what an Internet is!

