Raphael Saadiq Hits The Road

Since the demise of Tony! Toni! Tone!, Raphael Saadiq has staked his reputation in the recording studio with myriad production and collaboration credits. But “The Way I See It,” his fourth solo album, has rekindled the R&B auteur’s appetite for the road.

“I’ve never really toured as a solo act,” Saadiq, who was also a member of the short-lived all-star group Lucy Pearl, tells Billboard.com. “I would do a record and go out for 12 dates and come back.” But pride in “The Way I See It,” with its echoes of vintage Motown, Philadelphia and Chicago soul, inspired Saadiq to slot some more time in for touring.

