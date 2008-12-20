Kanye To Make Nice With Paparazzi–Next Year

Kanye West has already made his New Year’s resolution — he has promised to make his peace with the paparazzi.

West has been arrested on two different occasions after clashing with photographers.

Police in Newcastle, England, detained West last month after he was accused of pushing a camera into a snapper’s face. He was subsequently released without charge.

West and his assistant were also arrested over a similar incident at Los Angeles’ LAX airport in September. The pair was charged with felony vandalism after reportedly smashing a snapper’s camera, but the charges were later dropped by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

And the rapper is adamant that in 2009 he will make more of an effort to be pleasant to photographers.

He tells TMZ.com, “I love you guys. That’s my New Year’s resolution. Me and the paparazzi.”

