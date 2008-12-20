Neptunes Rapper Involved In Double Murder

Philadelphia rapper Rosco P. Coldchain has been arrested in connection with the murder of a local man, sources have confirmed with AllHipHop.com.

A source who wished to remain unidentified told AllHipHop.com that the rapper, notable for his affiliation with hit production team The Neptunes, is being questioned in connection with the incident.

While details are sketchy, the unidentified victim, a male in his teens or early 20’s, was gunned down near Cottage Street and Wakeling around 7:30 pm on December 18th.

The victim died a short time later at Frankford Hospital-Torresdale.

