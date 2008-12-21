Rihanna Ready To Rock Obama Inaugural Ball



Rihanna plans to rock the nation’s capital on President-elect Barack Obama’s Inauguration Night – and help feed millions at the same time.

The Grammy winner, 20, will perform for the Recording Industry Association of America’s Presidential Inauguration Charity Ball, to benefit Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Vicki Escarra, president and CEO of Feeding America, tells PEOPLE: “We could not be happier that Rihanna will be performing at the Inauguration charity ball to benefit Feeding America.

“Rihanna’s involvement will help raise awareness about the prevalence of hunger in America and help bring more aid to the 36 million Americans who do not always know where they will find their next meal.”

