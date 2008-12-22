Christina Milian “Shocked” When Nick Cannon Married Mariah

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s secret wedding in the Bahamas may have surprised fans, but it also caught someone else off guard – one of Cannon’s ex-girlfriends.

“I definitely was shocked like everybody else,” Christina Milian, who dated her Love Don’t Cost a Thing costar in 2005, tells Rap-Up magazine in its Winter 08/09 issue, on newsstands Dec. 30.

“I was like, ‘Really?’ It just seemed like a weird match,” says the singer and actress. “But I was happy for him. I always feel like Nick works hard to get what he wants, whether that be women – that’s how he got me.”

Also On The Urban Daily: