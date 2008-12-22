Rhyme Of The Year 2008

T.I. “Live Your Life” from Paper Trail
When you consider flow, the message, rhyme scheme and commercial appeal this second verse from T.I.’s “Live Your Life” reads as good as it sounds and is my vote for the best rhyme of 2008. Lil Wayne’s soliloquy at the end of “Misunderstood” gets my honorable mention for real talk but it don’t rhyme. What is your favorite verse of 2008?
I’m the opposite of moderate, immaculately polished with
the spirit of a hustler and the swagger of a college kid
Allergic to the counterfeit, impartial to the politics
Articulate, but still’ll grab a nigga by the collar quick
Whoever havin problems with their record sales just hollow-tip
If that don’t work and all else fails then turn around and follow Tip
I got love for the game, but ay I’m not in love with all of it
Could do without the fame, and rappers nowadays are comedy
The hootin and the hollerin, back and forth with the arguin’
Where you from, who you know, what you make and what kind of car you in
Seems as though you lost sight of what’s important when depositin’
them checks into your bank account, and you up out of poverty
Your values is a disarray, prioritizin’ horribly
Unhappy with the riches cause you’re piss poor morally
Ignorin’ all prior advice and forewarnin’
And we mighty full of ourselves all of a sudden, aren’t we
