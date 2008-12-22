Rhyme Of The Year 2008

T.I. “Live Your Life” from Paper Trail

When you consider flow, the message, rhyme scheme and commercial appeal this second verse from T.I.’s “Live Your Life” reads as good as it sounds and is my vote for the best rhyme of 2008. Lil Wayne’s soliloquy at the end of “Misunderstood” gets my honorable mention for real talk but it don’t rhyme. What is your favorite verse of 2008?

I’m the opposite of moderate, immaculately polished with

the spirit of a hustler and the swagger of a college kid

Allergic to the counterfeit, impartial to the politics

Articulate, but still’ll grab a nigga by the collar quick

Whoever havin problems with their record sales just hollow-tip

If that don’t work and all else fails then turn around and follow Tip

I got love for the game, but ay I’m not in love with all of it

Could do without the fame, and rappers nowadays are comedy

The hootin and the hollerin, back and forth with the arguin’

Where you from, who you know, what you make and what kind of car you in

Seems as though you lost sight of what’s important when depositin’

them checks into your bank account, and you up out of poverty

Your values is a disarray, prioritizin’ horribly

Unhappy with the riches cause you’re piss poor morally

Ignorin’ all prior advice and forewarnin’

And we mighty full of ourselves all of a sudden, aren’t we

