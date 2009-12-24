DOWNLOAD:This Is Hip Hop Presents… A Soulful Christmas

The folks at Kevin Nottingham.com put together a pretty fly soulful Christmas compilation for your yuletide pleasure. Check the track listing then click the link for the download:

1. Donny Hathaway – This Christmas

2. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa

3. Otis Redding – Merry Christmas, Baby

4. Charles Brown – Please Come Home For Christmas

5. James Brown – Santa Claus, Go Straight To The Ghetto

6. William Bell – Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday

7. Will Downing – Christmas Time Is Here

8. Luther Vandross – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

9. Lou Rawls – The Christmas Song

10. Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas

11. Charles Brown – Merry Christmas Baby

12. Solomon Burke – Presents For Christmas

13. Rotary Connection – Christmas Love

14. Brook Benton – Soul Santa

15. The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride

16. The Ebonys – (Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas) Without The One You Love

17. Ike & Tina Turner – Merry Christmas Baby

18. Luther Vandross – At Christmas Time

19. Al Green – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

20. The Temptations – Silent Night

21. The Stylistics – It’s Christmas All Year Long

22. The Whispers – Happy Holidays To You

23. Tevin Campbell – O Holy Night

CLICK HERE for the download

