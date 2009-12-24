DOWNLOAD:This Is Hip Hop Presents… A Soulful Christmas

The folks at Kevin Nottingham.com put together a pretty fly soulful Christmas compilation for your yuletide pleasure. Check the track listing then click the link for the download:
1. Donny Hathaway – This Christmas
2. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
3. Otis Redding – Merry Christmas, Baby
4. Charles Brown – Please Come Home For Christmas
5. James Brown – Santa Claus, Go Straight To The Ghetto
6. William Bell – Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday
7. Will Downing – Christmas Time Is Here
8. Luther Vandross – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
9. Lou Rawls – The Christmas Song
10. Stevie Wonder – Someday At Christmas
11. Charles Brown – Merry Christmas Baby
12. Solomon Burke – Presents For Christmas
13. Rotary Connection – Christmas Love
14. Brook Benton – Soul Santa
15. The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride
16. The Ebonys – (Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas) Without The One You Love
17. Ike & Tina Turner – Merry Christmas Baby
18. Luther Vandross – At Christmas Time
19. Al Green – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
20. The Temptations – Silent Night
21. The Stylistics – It’s Christmas All Year Long
22. The Whispers – Happy Holidays To You
23. Tevin Campbell – O Holy Night