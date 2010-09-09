Shyne Observes Rosh Hashanah In Jerusalem

Shyne traveled to Jerusalem to observe the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah which began last night at sunset.
In this video, Shyne aka Moses Michael Leviy aka Jamal Barrow talks about his conversion to Judaism, how he grew up in an Israelite lifestyle, and his relationship with God.
RELATED: Shyne Considering Second Record Deal With Cash Money
RELATED: Shyne Says 50 Cent Is Stalking Him [VIDEO]
Victoria Rowell Shows Off Her Rap Skills [VIDEO] [from Blackvoices.com ]
DMX Calls Plies ‘Worst Rapper’
[from TheBoomBox.com ]
Love Stinks: 5 More Celebs Who’ve Been Burned by Romance [from TheBVX.com]
Haitian Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis Comments On Wyclef’s Denial For Presidency [from Vibe.com ]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily