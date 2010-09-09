Shyne Observes Rosh Hashanah In Jerusalem

Shyne traveled to Jerusalem to observe the Jewish High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah which began last night at sunset.

In this video, Shyne aka Moses Michael Leviy aka Jamal Barrow talks about his conversion to Judaism, how he grew up in an Israelite lifestyle, and his relationship with God.

Shana tova umetukah!

