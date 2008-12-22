Did Jay-Z Put A Fake Ring On It?!

Jay-Z and Beyonce like their bling but according to new reports some of it is too expensive to be allowed out in public.

Apparently the ring Hova gave Beyonce when he proposed, valued at around $5 million, isn’t the one she’s been wearing.

Star magazine reports that the rapper also gave his soon to be wife an imitation ring worth a measly $5,000 to wear day to day and when she performs.

Beyonce is supposedly too scared to wear the flawless 18 carat diamond, even with the five bodyguards she has by her side permanently.

Some say when you’ve got it flaunt but in this case maybe it is better staying hidden.

