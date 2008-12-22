John Forte Released From Prison

Grammy winning producer and rapper John Forte was released today (December 22) after serving seven years in prison on a drug smuggling conviction.

The rapper gained his freedom after singer Carly Simon, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch and others assisted in getting the rapper’s conviction commuted via a pardon from President George Bush.

Forte learned of his sentence being overturned on November 24 by a fellow inmate who watched the news on CNN.

“He wants to help young kids understand they have options and help deter them from making some of the mistakes he made,” Forte’s lawyer Aarti Tandon told The New York Post.

Read more of this story at ALLHIPHOP.com.

Also On The Urban Daily: