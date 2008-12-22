Show Your Tats, Score Some Drinks

Hey readers,

Do you have any Asian-inspired tattoos? Liqueur company Ty Ku is looking for someone with a few good tats to star in a national ad campaign.

The contest, judged by celebs Ne-Yo and Richie Rich, among others, is open to US residents 21 and over. Winners will not only be featured in the campaign, but will also win an exclusive Ty Ku party in the tattoo shop of their choice and a Ty Ku gift bag full of goodies.

Go to trytyku.com/skin to enter. And if you win, don’t forget to put me on your guest list… plus one.

