Ice Cube And LeBron James Team Up For ABC Drama

Legendary rapper Ice Cube and basketball phenom Lebron James have reportedly joined forces for the development of a one-hour drama for ABC.

According to The Plain Dealer, the forthcoming show will be based around the Cleveland Cavs star’s experiences as a black high school student playing in a small town.

It is slated to debut next fall.

For Ice Cube, it’s his third television project. In 2006, he produced a FX reality show called Black.White, and has signed on as an executive producer for an upcoming cop comedy series for NBC.

SOURCE: BallerStatus.com

Also On The Urban Daily: