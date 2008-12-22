50 Cent Fired In An Obamanation!

The G Funk Era may finally be coming to a close. Apparently, in an Obamanation, the powers that be believe it’s no longer cool to make women prostitute themselves for profit, sell drugs and kill. What have we become?

Sadly, this shift has put one of the nation’s most beloved gangsters temporarily out of work. MTV has decided to ax 50 Cent’s reality program, The Money and the Power, in order to make room for shows consistent with its rebranding efforts:

“Our new shows will feature themes of affirmation and accomplishment,” says Brian Graden, president of entertainment at MTV Networks music channels and president of Logo. “Our shows are going to focus less on loud and silly hooks and more on young people proving themselves. These are themes that are consistent with the Obama generation.”

Thanks, MTV, for finally realizing that black people who don’t talk about cash and bitches can be interesting, too.

