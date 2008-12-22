KING Magazine’s Person Of The Year: Hillary Clinton?!?!

Yeah, I’m shaking my head in confusion, too. Read this hilarious piece from the good folks over KING Magazine.

People probably made too much of the 50 Cent endorsement. After all, to anyone paying attention, it should have come as no surprise: He was just one in a chorus of millions, cultlike in their zeal and deep-pocketed in their support. They brandished posters and artsy T-shirts, they held rallies and graffitied mailboxes. They were everywhere, moved by a junior senator who was exciting voting blocks that hadn’t cared about the primaries in, well, ever.

It was also historic—groundbreaking, even; never before had someone who looked like this senator come so close to securing their party’s nomination, and with such a liberal platform. Naturally, celebrities rushed to show their support. Magic Johnson, for instance, had already beat Curtis to the punch. Timbaland, meanwhile, one-upped both of them, hosting a fundraiser in his own home, lining that campaign’s coffers with almost a million bucks’ worth of donations.

So yes, people probably made too much of the 50 Cent thing. Here was a charismatic, well-spoken senator with brilliant takes on the economy and health care, and a pledge to fight for low-income families, women, African Americans and Latinos in a way perhaps no other candidate had. So why wouldn’t 50 Cent show his support?

