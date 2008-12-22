Former Def Jam Rapper Stays ‘Tru’ To Jay-Z

Tru Life has already had an interesting career. It has been an enticing one, filled with feuds, fights and rhymes, but the rapper has yet to release a full fledged mainstream debut album. Recently, he spoke on his deal with Roc-A-Fella and his friendship with Jay-Z.

“I was Roc-A-Fella all day first off, let’s get that clear,” he told XXLMag.com. “I signed to Roc La Familia but I was always Roc-A-Fella. I was just Latin, but when that folded it was easy, they just moved me over to Roc-A-Fella.”

Later, he added that Jay spoke to him to let him know he was leaving his position at Def Jam before he made it public.

“I’m a smart business man so when I found out Jay-Z was gonna leave – ’cause I got the heads up, cause that’s my big homie – I didn’t wanna stay there either at Def Jam.”

He went on to speak on the matter with more details, explaining more about his contract and his previous offers.

“As far as Def Jam is concerned, I didn’t wanna be in an upside down situation. …I had seven deals on the table before I took that deal and I only took it because of Jay-Z. So I felt like if he’s leaving, I wanna leave too…It was also in my contract that if they didn’t put out my album, they had to give me $300,000. So being the smart businessman that I am I took that $300,000, they did it under the radar so nobody really knew, but I been was off of Def Jam for a while. We did it before Jay-Z actually left.”

Furthermore, he added that he is still a part of The Roc, despite being off of Def Jam. He noted a recent meeting where both had fun in Las Vegas.

“I left Def Jam, but I’m still with Roc-A-Fella, I’m still with Jay-Z. Me and Jay was just out in Vegas balling out, spending stacks. You can ask Jay.”

No album details have been finalized or made public yet.

SOURCE: HipHopDX.com

