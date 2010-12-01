REWIND: 7 Safe Sex Lessons In Hip-Hop

(*ED NOTE:This was originally published in September, but we’re bringing this back for World AIDS Day)

The tracklist for Lil’ Wayne’s new EP, I’m Not A Human Being, was revealed today, and we couldn’t help but notice that the first track on the album was called “Gonorrhea.” That inspired us to go back and listen to some our favorite hip-hop records that dealt with STD’s.

With STDs affecting the African-American community at an alarming rate, we figured now’s as good a time as any to put this list together!

Kool Moe Dee “Go See The Doctor”

Kool Moe Dee’s 1986 single “Go See The Doctor” may have been the first hip-hop song to directly address STDs. The hilarious song is a bonafide hip-hop classic and set Kool Moe Dee’s solo career in motion!

I rocked her to the left / rocked her to the right / She felt so good / Hugged me so tight / I said “Goodnight / Three days later / Woke up fussing / Yelling and cussing / Drip drip dripping / and puss puss pushing / I went to the bathroom and said “Mama Mia!” / I’m a kill that girl next time I see her

88 Keys feat. Redman “The Burning Bush”

From 88 Keys’ The Death Of Adam concept album, Redman tells a tale about catching syphilis from some random girl he hooked up with.

Got drunk got high then I took a p*ss / I’m like… Aww s**t! / Knowing that it’s syphilis I got scary / Cuz every pee drop was hotter than curry!

Wu-Tang Clan “America”

Taken from the Red Hot Foundation’s America Is Dying Slowly compilation, Wu-Tang’s “America” was just one of many songs that dealt with the AIDS epidemic in the country.

Yo, as she lay, she wore a silk gray negligee / Alizé pours, the radio play, Marvin Gaye / What’s Going On? As she screams Sexual Healing / Couldn’t fight the feeling her legs hit the ceiling / Hittin all positions dipped in for quick love / She’s professional she does this shit in strip clubs / Flied in June until she Acquired Immune Deficiency / Now misery is the Syndrome

Boogie Down Productions “Jimmy”

KRS-One isn’t known as “The Teacher” for no reason. In “Jimmy,” the Blastmaster educated hip-hop heads about the importance of wearing condoms.

When Jimmy releases, boy it pleases / But what do you do about all these diseases? / Jimmy is Jimmy, no matter what / So take care of Jimmy cos you know what’s up / ‘Cuz now in winter AIDS attacks / So run out and get your Jimmy Hats / It costs so little for a pack of three / They’re Jimmy Hats for the winter attack

Ice Cube “Look Who’s Burnin'”

One of our personal favorites, Ice Cube’s tale of running into an old flame at the free clinic while he was there to pick up some free condoms (suuuure, Cube), is one of the best songs in hip-hop about safe sex.

Yo, it ain’t my fault you got the heebie-jeebies / But you still try to act like you didn’t see me / So I walk over, and say “Hi, b***h don’t try to act surprised” / You shoulda put a sock on the pickle / And your p***y wouldn’t be blown’ smoke signals.”

A Tribe Called Quest “Pubic Enemy”

“Bonita Applebum”‘s line about all the “crazy prophylactics” that Q-Tip and crew had weren’t their only acknowledgment to the need to stop the spread of STDs.

Suddenly, she’s been distracted / By something that has been attracted / She poked and poked and smacked at it / Then she broke down and she scratched it / Now, I think you understand / Clinic, saw the doctor flex his biceps / Then he picked up a pair of forceps / Her pretty face showed fright / Right then and there, she fainted / A really grim picture is painted / The brotha who she acquainted / Was the enemy, scary ain’t it? / The Pubic Enemy

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg “Nuthin’ But A G Thang”

Snoop Dogg dropped a little nugget of wisdom in his verse on Dre’s classic single. These are words to live by, folks!

Perfection is perfected, so I’ma let ’em understand / from a young G’s perspective / And before me dig out a b***h I have ta’ find a contraceptive / You never know she could be earnin’ her man / and learnin’ her man – and at the same time burnin’ her man / Now you know I ain’t with that s**t, Lieutenant / Ain’t no p***y good enough to get burnt while I’m up in it

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Eminem “I’m Shady”

We still don’t know if Em was joking or being serious when he spit these lines…

That’s why I’m still broke and had the number one club hit / But they love it when you make your business public / So f**k it, I’ve got herpes while we on the subject / And if I told you I had AIDS y’all would play it / cause you stupid motherf*****s think I’m playin when I say it

Ol Dirty Bastard “Raw Hide”

Dirt McGirt wasn’t exactly a poster child for safe sex, as he fathered 13 children. In the song “Raw Hide,” ODB makes it known that sharing needles is a sure fire way to get the HIV virus.

Imagine, gettin shot up with Ol Dirty insulin / You bound to catch AIDS or somethin / Not sayin I got it, but n***a if I got it you got it!!

