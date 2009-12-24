YouTube Top 5 Craziest Christmas Dances!

Merry Christmas to all and to all a Merry Christmas! We here at The Urban Daily hope that you and yours are enjoying the holidays. While celebrating, take time out to check out some of the X-Mas dance moves and get a lil’ groove going on your own!

5. Welcome to the Nativity Party –

When bored and the cravings for chestnuts roasting on an open fire have subsided, do a little Christmas jig with the pregnant lady!

4. Who’s Unwrapping That Gift? –

The only reason why this isn’t higher up on the countdown is because as much as I love pretty women, I love pretty women who can dance so much more! Check out this cutie-pie jiggle her stockin’ stuffers to some holiday tuneage.

3. Get Down With Funky Santa –

With the bassline thumpin’, Ruldolph doing the ‘Santa Baby, you and yours can join along to this Christmas jam.

2. A Lil’ Kim XXX-Mas –

While Mrs. Clause is away, Lil’ Kim will play with Santa’s jingle bells… Or so it seems as the Morlock School of Dance put on a rousing – or arousing – performance for the Yuletide season.

1. Christmas Dance Battle –

Who doesn’t want to serve somebody on the dancefloor while presents and St. Nick watch? Well, these talented pop ‘n lockers do their thing for a X-Mas dance battle to never forget!

