Dr. Dre Credits Jay-Z & Eminem Concerts For Motivating Him To Finish “Detox”

Dr. Dre credits Jay-Z and Eminem’s two-city “Home & Home” concert tour for motivating him to finish Detox, his long awaited third album.

Jay-Z & Dr. Dre

MTV caught up with the good doctor at the launch for two new lines of Dre’s “Beats” headphones, one for Justin Bieber and one for LeBron James.

