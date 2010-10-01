Dr. Dre Credits Jay-Z & Eminem Concerts For Motivating Him To Finish “Detox”

Dr. Dre credits Jay-Z and Eminem’s two-city “Home & Home” concert tour for motivating him to finish Detox, his long awaited third album.
MTV caught up with the good doctor at the launch for two new lines of Dre’s “Beats” headphones, one for Justin Bieber and one for LeBron James.
RELATED: Dipset Working With Dr. Dre [PHOTO]
RELATED: Jay-Z & Eminem Concert At Yankee Stadium Is A Home Run! [VIDEO]
